Christine Ford's friend denies being helped on polygraph, fires back at new claims

A friend of Christine Blasey Ford denied Wednesday that the Kavanaugh accuser ever helped her prepare for a lie detector test, firing back at claims purportedly from a Ford ex-boyfriend that raised new questions about her Senate testimony.

Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testified last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.

But Tuesday evening, in a written declaration, Ford’s ex-boyfriend, whose name was redacted, claimed he saw Ford helping a woman he believed was her “life-long best friend” prepare for a potential polygraph test. He added that the woman, Monica McLean, had been interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office.

On Wednesday, McClean put out a brief statement denying the claim.

“I have NEVER had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at anytime,” McClean said.

The former boyfriend also said Ford neither mentioned Kavanaugh nor mentioned she was a victim of sexual misconduct during the time they were dating from about 1992 to 1998. That does not conflict with Ford’s testimony, as she’s said she didn’t disclose the alleged assault until 2012.

But the ex-boyfriend further claimed that Ford never voiced any fear of flying—apparently contradicting claims that she could not testify promptly in D.C. because of her fear of flying.

Ford was pressed on that point at last week’s hearing, saying, “I was hoping to avoid getting on an airplane. But I eventually was able to get up the gumption with the help of some friends and get on the plane.” She also acknowledged regularly — and, in her words, “unfortunately” — traveling on planes for work and hobbies.

The ex-boyfriend’s letter fueled a request for more documents from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. He demanded that attorneys for Ford turn over her therapist notes and other key materials, and suggested she was less than truthful about her experience with polygraph examinations during the hearing.

“Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination,” Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote.

Ford’s legal team told Fox News that Ford stands by her testimony.

“A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice,” Ford’s lawyer, former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich, tweeted Tuesday.

Ford is accusing Kavanaugh of pinning her down and trying to remove her clothing at a high school party 36 years ago. The FBI is currently investigating the allegations as part of a supplemental background probe of Kavanaugh. The bureau expects to wrap up its investigation by Friday.

