Christine Blasey Ford ex-boyfriend says she helped friend prep for potential polygraph; Grassley sounds alarm

In a sworn declaration to the Senate Judiciary Committee released Tuesday, the ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, contradicts her testimony under oath last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.

The former boyfriend, whose name is redacted, also claims that Ford never voiced any fear of flying during their six-year relationship, and seemingly had no problem living in a small apartment with one door — apparently contradicting her claims that she could not testify promptly in D.C. due to a fear of flying, as well as her suggestion that her memories of Kavanuagh’s alleged assault prompted her to feel unsafe without a second front door.

The boyfriend also charges that Ford was unfaithful to him and used his credit card without her permission to rack up $600 in bills to purchase merchandise.

In a pointed, no-holds-barred letter Tuesday evening that referenced the declaration, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demaned that attorneys for Ford turn over her therapist notes and other key materials, and suggested she was less than truthful about her polygraph examination on Thursday.

“Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination,” Grassley wrote.

The top Republican revealed in the letter that the Judiciary Committee has received a sworn statement from a “longtime boyfriend” of Ford’s who has said that he “personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations.”

But under questioning from experienced sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell last week, Ford said that she had “never” given any tips or advice to someone “planning on taking a polygraph.” (Mitchell, in a report Sunday, said Ford’s case was even weaker than the typical “He said, she said” situation and pointed out numerous discrepencies in her version of events in the past several weeks).

That and other apparent inconsistencies, Grassley wrote, could possibly be addressed if Ford’s legal team turned over all video or audio recordings produced during her August polygraph examination. Ford passed that polygraph, but in a handwritten statement she wrote prior to the test, she indicated “there were 4 boys and a couple of girls” at the party where Kavanaugh allegedly attacked her.

FORD’S POLYGRAPH RESULTS SHOW KEY INCONSISTENCY — HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE AT THE PARTY?

In Ford’s letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in July, Ford gave a different tally, writing that the gathering “included me and 4 others.”

Grassley also demanded Ford’s attorneys hand over notes from her 2012 therapy sessions in which she claims to have discussed her alleged sexual assault decades ago at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying it was “not justified” any longer for Ford to cite privacy and medical privilege given that she has extensively relied on them as a kind of corroborating evidence to implicate Kavanaugh.

On Thursday, Ford claimed she could not definitively say whether she had shared these notes with The Washington Post approximately two months ago, as opposed to describing them abstractly. The Post wrote that it had reviewed a “portion” of Ford’s notes.

Additionally, Grassley requested copies of communications between Ford and the media describing her allegations, saying that the legal team’s failure to provide Ford’s full correspondence with The Washington Post suggested a “lack of candor.”

The scathing letter comes as Fox News has learned the FBI may wrap up its investigation into misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh as soon as late Wednesday, a source tells Fox News, potentially clearing the way for a final Senate vote on his confirmation within days.

If the FBI’s report is indeed delivered to the White House on Wednesday, Fox News expects a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation could come as soon as Saturday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., must first satisfy a number of procedural and parliamentary hurdles before a vote can be held, including filing a cloture petition (which must remain pending for a full day) in order to formally end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination. McConnell has vowed to hold a vote by the end of the week.

The uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh have faltered in recent days, as the credibility of his three most prominent accusers — Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — has come under question. Democrats increasingly have focused their arguments on Kavanaugh’s temperament during Thursday’s hearing, as well as whether he lied under oath about references in his high school yearbook. Kavanaugh also acknowleged sometimes having “too many” beers in high school and college, and some Democrats have suggested he lied by not going further and admitting that he had “blacked out.”