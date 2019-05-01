Chris Wallace: Attorney General Barr is going to 'get roasted' by Dems, but is going to 'give as good as he gets'

Attorney General Bill Barr is going to “get roasted today by the Democrats” during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over the Mueller report, but he’s a “tough guy” who is going to “give as good as he gets.”

That’s according to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace, who made the comments Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom” just minutes before Barr is scheduled to deliver testimony regarding how he handled the release of the Special Counsel’s investigative report on Russia.

Democrats have been accusing the attorney general – who wrote and released a summary of the report – of misrepresenting its contents.

“Barr is a tough guy, he’s been an attorney general – this is his second term at it. He is very competent, very smart, very tough so I’m sure he is going to give as good as he gets from the Democrats,” Wallace said. “But they are going to be angry at him for the way they feel he has misled the country on the elements, the essential context of the Mueller report.”

BARR FACES GRILLING IN FIRST SENATE HEARING SINCE MUELLER REPORT'S RELEASE

“I think Bill Barr is going to get roasted today by the Democrats and the Republicans are going to have to do some rehabilitation to try to restore him,” he added.

Fox News’ Bret Baier agreed with Wallace that Barr should be getting ready for a tough hearing.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who also participated in the segment, says he thinks at “the end of the day there’s really going to be a sense of ‘he’s an honest guy, he is giving it the best they can, these are judgment calls and so forth’.”

“This is a 440-plus page report. As you paw through the report, it is so detailed – there is nuance there right? So it’s not surprising that the author of the report will say ‘you didn’t get it exactly right’,” he added. “But the key is, did you get something wrong? Were you misleading? Were you inaccurate?… and there Bill Barr gets a 100 percent grade, so he gets an A-plus.”