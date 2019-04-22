Chris Stirewalt: Impeachment talk puts Democrats in uncomfortable position

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday she does not support impeachment, Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt stressed that her position was appropriate, given that discussion of impeachment puts Democrats in a difficult position.

In a statement, Pelosi responded to calls from fellow Democrats seeking to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump following the release of a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Pelosi said there are methods other than impeachment that can be taken to hold Trump responsible for what she calls “highly unethical and unscrupulous behavior.”

During a Monday afternoon appearance on “The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino,” Stirewalt argued that Democrats can gain many of the political benefits they seek without impeachment.

JOHN SUNUNU ON PUSHING FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT: “DEMOCRATS ARE GOING TO MAKE A SERIOUS, SERIOUS MISTAKE”

“For a long time, Pelosi could say, ‘We’re not going to do anything until after the report is in, then we’ll make a judgment.’ Now they’re going to force them to make a decision, and it puts the majority of Democrats in an uncomfortable position,” Stirewalt said.

Stirewalt said Democrats could take a number of other routes in any pursuit of justice without moving forward with impeachment proceedings.

PELOSI FACES MOUNTING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PRESSURE FROM DEM RANKS AFTER MUELLER REPORT

“The reality is that Democrats are going to continue to hold hearings on all of the things,” he said. “Everything is going to have a hearing and everyone will testify – Mueller will testify – and the president is going to eventually see his tax returns turned over to Congress. All of these things are going to happen and can happen without impeachment.

“Impeachment brings along its own problems, all of its own baggage. You can have all those political benefits for Democrats without embracing the downside,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump tweeted Monday about his frustrations with the continued conversations about the possibility of impeachment, writing, “Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach. It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!”