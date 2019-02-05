Chris Christie say he’d endorse Trump over any GOP primary challenger

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, said in an interview on Monday that he would endorse President Trump over any potential Republican challenger in the event that there’s a primary.

Christie, who recently said he’d make a better commander-in-chief than Trump, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that he would endorse the president over any Republicans that he knows of.

A handful of Republicans are sending signals that they’re taking a possible primary run seriously.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is headed to New Hampshire in two weeks to headline “Politics and Eggs,” a must-stop for White House hopefuls. A source close to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told Fox News that Hogan, “more than others, is really taking it seriously.”

And an email this week by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s political group reminded supporters that “many have suggested Gov. Kasich should run, and he is keeping all of his options on the table.”

Christie praised Trump on the program for at least attempting new avenues of dialog with leaders like North Korea’s Kim Jung Un.

