'Chocolate snow' dusts Swiss town after factory malfunction

Walking in a chocolate wonderland?

Seeing your town covered in chocolate powder is likely one of the only things that could rival waking up to a white Christmas for many children, and for one town in Switzerland last Friday morning, it wasn’t just a fantasy.

The Swiss town of Olten, located between Zurich and Basel, received a surprise dusting of cocoa after a ventilation system malfunctioned at a local chocolate factory.

The Lindt & Spruengli company said a minor defect developed in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten.

The nibs are fragments of crushed cocoa beans that serve as the basis of chocolate. The minor defect, combined with strong winds Friday morning, caused the chocolate powder to spread around the immediate area of the factory.

The Twitter page for the town of Olten shared a photo of a car that had a fine layer of chocolate powder covering it.

Users on Twitter then shared their excitement over the Willy Wonka-like chocolate anomaly, which for many signified a possible reversal of fortune in a year made dismal by the coronavirus, while some just appeared hungry for some sweets.

“2020 is turning around,” one user wrote.

“Chocolate snow … surely only in the next life?” another wrote.

“My dream come true,” another remarked.

For others, it appeared their excitement couldn’t be measured in words.

Lindt & Spruengli said one car was lightly coated following the malfunction, and they offered to pay for any cleaning — although no one has yet to take the company up on its offer.

Meanwhile, the ventilation problem was repaired and factory production was able to continue as normal, the company said.

It added that the particles were harmless to people and the environment.

