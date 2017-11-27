Chinese rescuers look for 12 missing sailors after collision

Chinese rescuers are looking for 12 people who are missing after two Chinese cargo ships collided in the mouth of the Pearl River near the southern city of Guangzhou.

News reports cited a government announcement as saying that a bulk cargo carrier loaded with sand sank after colliding before dawn Monday with a ship carrying steel.

The reports said two people from the sunken ship were rescued and 12 were missing. The 11 people aboard the other ship were rescued.

The reports said rescuers were searching the area with 30 vessels and a helicopter.