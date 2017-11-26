Chinese premier in Hungary for regional summit

China’s premier has arrived in Hungary to participate in a summit with 16 countries from central and eastern Europe.

Li Keqiang was met by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban upon his arrival at Budapest’s main airport on Sunday afternoon.

China’s “new Silk Road” initiative of ports, railways and roads to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe is expected to be one of the themes of the “16+1” summit.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Sunday that China and the 16 countries at the summit would sign 23 cooperation agreements, while Hungary on Monday will publish the public procurement tenders for the reconstruction of the railway line between Budapest and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The project is being financed in large part by China.