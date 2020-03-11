Chinese man survives 69 hours trapped in rubble of fallen coronavirus quarantine hotel

A man survived nearly 70 hours under the rubble of a collapsed coronavirus quarantine hotel in southeastern China.

The Xinjia Hotel in the city of Quanzhou, about 584 miles south of Shanghai, collapsed around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, trapping about 71 people in the rubble and killing at least 27.

It had served as a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which infected more than 80,000 people in China. About three-fourths of them have recovered.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Officials said the man pulled out alive Tuesday afternoon survived 69 hours trapped under large blocks of cement. He was immediately sent to a hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, two people still remain missing.

A 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued around midnight Monday after being trapped for 52 hours. Their conditions also remain unknown.

MOM, SON RESCUED FROM CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE HOTEL COLLAPSE IN CHINA AFTER 52 HOURS TRAPPED

According to officials, two supermarkets on the first floor of the building were being remodeled and a pillar reportedly failed a few minutes before the collapse. The building has reportedly been modified illegally in the past.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimize exposure to the virus.

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been more than 118,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide in 106 countries and international conveyance. More than 4,200 people have died.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.