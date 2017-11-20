Chinese envoy wraps up North Korea trip after meetings

A high-level Chinese envoy has wrapped up a four-day trip to North Korea after meeting with top officials in Pyongyang.

Song Tao, the highest-ranking official to go to Pyongyang in two years, was officially tasked with briefing the North Korean government on China’s recent party congress.

Neither side had commented on the tone of the visit as Song wrapped up his official itinerary Monday. But his trip was being watched closely because it came on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Asian tour and heightened efforts to push the North to abandon its development of nuclear weapons.

Song, head of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Department, met with North Korean ruling party Vice Chairman Choe Ryong Hae and former Foreign Minister Ri Su Yong.