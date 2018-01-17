Chinese-American journalist says China kidnapped his wife

A Chinese-American journalist who extensively interviewed the exiled businessman Guo Wengui says his wife has been kidnapped and held for months by Chinese security forces.

Chen Xiaoping, a New York-based editor at Chinese-language Media Mirror Group, told The Associated Press that a new video that surfaced this week of his wife denouncing his work was filmed under duress and proves that she is being held captive by the government.

An anonymous YouTube account believed to be linked to Chinese security agencies uploaded a video on Monday of Li Huaiping asking her husband to stop searching for her. Li disappeared from southern China in September.

Guo’s allegations of high-level corruption have infuriated the ruling Communist Party.

Calls to police headquarters in the southern province of Guangdong rang unanswered Wednesday.