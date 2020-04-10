China's wet markets can include these bizarre, unusual items

April 9, 2020 KID News World News

While rumors have swirled that the coronavirus pandemic originated in bats and then infected another animal that passed it onto people at a market in the southeastern Chinese city of Wuhan, scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus infected people.

Chicken parts sit on the floor at a stall in the Shekou wet market in Shenzhen, China. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But these kinds of wet markets, which include bizarre and unusual items, are known to operate in not the most sanitary conditions.

Butchered dogs displayed for sale at a stall inside a meat market during the local dog meat festival, in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo)

“You’ve got live animals, so there’s feces everywhere. There’s blood because of people chopping them up,” Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, which works to protect wildlife and public health from emerging diseases, told the Associated Press last month.

Fresh seafood on sale at a wet market in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

“Wet markets,” as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, are places “for the sale of fresh meat, fish, and produce.” They also sell an array of exotic animals.

A vendor prepares vegetables for sale at a wet market in Shenzhen, China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, before its closure, advertised dozens of species such as giant salamanders, baby crocodiles and raccoon dogs that were often referred to as wildlife, even when they were farmed, according to the AP.

Vendors sell fish and poultry at an outdoor wet market in Shanghai's northern district of Zhabei. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

And like many other “wet markets” in Asia and elsewhere, the animals at the Wuhan market lived in close proximity as they were tied up or stacked in cages.

Poultry (FILE)

Animals in “wet markets” are often killed on-site to ensure freshness — yet the messy mix raises the odds that a new virus will jump to people handling the animals and start to spread, experts say.

Chinese seafood vendors prepare fresh fish at a wet market in Beijing. (TEH ENG KOON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I visited the Tai Po wet market in Hong Kong, and it’s quite obvious why the term ‘wet’ is used,” an NPR reporter wrote about them earlier this year.

Seafood at Aberdeen Wet Market. (Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

“Live fish in open tubs splash water all over the floor. The countertops of the stalls are red with blood as fish are gutted and filleted right in front of the customers’ eyes. Live turtles and crustaceans climb over each other in boxes,” he described. “Melting ice adds to the slush on the floor. There’s lots of water, blood, fish scales and chicken guts. Things are wet.”