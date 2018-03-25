China's space station expected to hit Earth soon — possibly in Europe

A space station launched by China – which it reportedly lost track of – is expected plummet to Earth on or near April Fool’s Day.

The Tiangong-1 stopped responding to China’s commands 2016, according to Space.com. Scientists have since anticipated the space station returning to Earth as a manmade meteorite, but are unsure where it will land.

In recent months, scientists have had a better approximation of where the station may land. According to the Washington Post, they’ve warned that Spain, Portugal, France and Greece may see the 19,000-pound meteorite plummet within their borders.

Scientists say the Tiangong-1 is currently spinning around Earth at 17,500 mph, which amounts to a trip around the planet every 90 minutes. As the station descends closer to Earth and gains momentum, the thicker air will cause friction to surround the craft in superheated plasma, the Post reported.

Depending on the time of day and location, the nonprofit research firm Aerospace says, the returning station may be visible for “up to a minute or more.”

There is reportedly a slight chance the falling debris will hit somebody.