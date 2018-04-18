China sends warning to Taiwan with naval drills near island

China’s navy is holding live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait in a warning to the self-ruled island against seeking formal independence after moves by the U.S. to increase support for Taiwan’s government.

Few details about Wednesday’s drills have been released by the Chinese government. State broadcaster China Central Television reported Wednesday that the exercises targeted advocates of independence for Taiwan, saying in a headline on its website, “Don’t say you haven’t been warned!”

The Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to questions. The maritime safety authority in the coastal province of Fujian announced the Taiwan Strait one-day drill last week.

The announcement coincided with President Xi Jinping’s attendance at a massive fleet review last Thursday in the South China Sea off the coast of Hainan province.