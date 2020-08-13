China says chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus

A batch of frozen chicken wings exported from Brazil to China tested positive for coronavirus, Chinese officials announced Thursday.

The infected poultry was discovered in the city of Shenzhen during routine screenings of imported meat and seafood carried out since June, the city government said in a notice.

The screenings were implemented after a coronavirus outbreak in Beijing was linked to a seafood market.

People who may have come into contact with the chicken wings, along with food products stored near the batch, were tested by Shenzhen’s health authorities. All those results came back negative.

On Wednesday, China also reported that the coronavirus was found on packages of shrimp shipped in from Ecuador.

COVID-19, which has killed over 749,000 people worldwide, was first linked to a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

