China reports no new coronavirus deaths since outbreak began

Mainland China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since the global outbreak began.

The country also reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 — one day before Wuhan, the city in central China where the pandemic began, lifts its lockdown.

China reported 32 new infections on Monday, down 7 from the day before, the National Health Commission said.

China, minus Wuhan, had reported no new deaths since March 31, but Tuesday is the first time there has been no new deaths reported for the whole country.

While the data looks promising, Asian countries are nonetheless bracing for a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The new numbers come as Beijing faces a credibility problem.

China has been under intense international scrutiny for underreporting its figures.

The country’s initial decision to downplay its coronavirus numbers as well as multiple shifts in its timeline has undercut much of the data out of China.

U.S. intelligence officials have accused China of misleading the world and purposely underreporting the numbers of patients and deaths related to COVID-19. A report sent to the White House purportedly claimed that China’s public record of coronavirus infections was deliberately deceptive and incomplete.

China has pushed back on those claims.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. Of those, 75,973 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tally.