China reports highest daily domestic coronavirus infections since March

China said on Monday that it recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections since March as much of the world contends with pockets of new outbreaks.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Reuters reported that China’s health commission announced 61 new coronavirus cases, which was the most cases since March 6 when there were 75 new cases reported. Johns Hopkins reported that China has seen 86,000 official cases and 4,600 deaths. The U.S. has seen 4.2 million cases and 146,000 deaths. There have been questions about the accuracy of Beijing’s figures.

CHINA RETALIATES, CLOSES US CONSULATE

Worldwide, more than 15.7 million infections and over 640,000 deaths have been reported, according to data compiled from government announcements by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say all those figures understate the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and other issues.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, China reported 46 cases in the mainland, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report