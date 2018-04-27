China law would criminalize attacks on revolutionary heroes

China is expected to pass a law making it a crime to attack historical heroes and martyrs as the ruling Communist Party steps up efforts to police historical discussions and enforce ideology.

The legislature this week is reviewing a proposal to ban criticism or questioning of the folklore surrounding the 1949 formation of the People’s Republic by Communist revolutionaries. The bill would also outlaw acts that glorify historical episodes like Japan’s 20th century invasion of China.

Numerous stories detailing Communist sacrifices against the Japanese make up significant parts of the party’s founding narrative, although outside historians question the party’s overall contribution.

President Xi Jinping has called for tighter ideological discipline across society and enhanced patriotic education. Propaganda authorities meanwhile have introduced polished media campaigns reminding citizens of the party’s accomplishments.