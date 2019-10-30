China bans 'uncivilized behavior,' eating, drinking on subways

China is demanding its citizens clean up their act when using the nation’s subway systems.

China’s Ministry of Transport introduced a regulation last week that bans eating and drinking in subway cars, as well as “uncivilized behavior” such as playing music on speakers or selling products.

The new restrictions are slated to take effect April 1, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The regulation also prohibits counterfeit tickets and electronic cigarettes, the publication reported in May.

According to China Daily, those who violate the rules will have it marked on their personal credit score, developed by the Chinese government in order to assess its citizens’ “social credit” based on their reputations and behavior.

Inspectors will patrol subway cars and identify any restricted behaviors to issue violations, China Daily said.

The move has both critics and supporters.

“These smells easily cause disputes between passengers, but there was no basis for law enforcement officers to get involved before,” Liu Daizong told China Daily. He is the World Resources Institute’s China transport program director.

Liu said subway cars are easily polluted with odors when passengers have food, as they are enclosed spaces, and eating on the subway has become a habit.

A woman in Beijing this past January was famously filmed eating chicken claws and spitting out the bones on a subway car. The woman, who refused to clean up her food debris, became known as “chicken feet lady” after it was discovered she had been doing the same thing in Shanghai subways in 2016.

A 26-year-old finance worker in Beijing said it’s her morning ritual to “nibble” while taking the subway to work.

“Except for onions or sunflower seeds, I can put up with most of the eating behaviors,” she told China Daily. “Especially if they take a garbage bag for their trash.”

Cities such as Singapore, Nanjing and Xiamen have already banned eating and drinking in the subway cars.

In Nanjing, a 26-year-old government employee said she recently saw another female passenger receive a fine for eating.

“At first, I did not know about the penalty and felt sorry for the girl,” she said, per the New York Post. “Most people, including me, were simply unaware of such a food ban before.

“The subway car is a public space with poor ventilation,” she added. “No food should be allowed, whether it gives off a strong odor or not.”