Chimp reunites with human foster parents in heartwarming viral video

A heartwarming video of a chimpanzee reuniting with his human foster parents has gone viral after the Zoological Wildlife Foundation of Miami shared the clip last month.

The video now has over 160,000 views on Instagram and close to 40,000 likes.

“The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard,” the Foundation wrote in the video’s caption.

The recording captured an emotional reunion for Tania and Jorge Sanchez, who provided the little chimp around-the-clock care for months after he was born with pneumonia and abandoned by his parents.

“Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother,” the Foundation explained. “Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same.”

Tania shared the video to her personal Instagram account, commenting that the moment was the “Definition of TRUE LOVE!!!!” and thanked ZWF for allowing her and Jorge to be a part of Limbani’s life.

The Foundation then commented that no matter the length between visits from the couple the young chimp’s reaction never diminishes.

The ZWF noted that the communication patterns of chimps are composed of a variety of non-verbal and vocalization patterns.

“Chimps have expressive faces which are important in close-up communications,” they explained. “When frightened, a full closed grin causes nearby individuals to be fearful, as well. Other facial expressions include the lip flip, pout, sneer, and compressed-lips face.”