Chilean man facing murder charges in death of student is extradited to France

A Chilean man accused of murdering a Japanese student in France nearly four years ago was extradited and landed in Paris on Friday morning.

CALIFORNIA COUNTY’S OLDER JANE DOE COLD CASE MURDER SOLVED AFTER 52-YEAR MYSTERY

Nicolas Zepeda, 29, was charged with premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend Narumi Kurosaki, 21 after prosecutors say he purchased matches, flammable liquid and bleach at a supermarket in France, before visiting her apartment on the Besancon University campus on Dec. 4, 2016, the night she was killed.

French prosecutors say several students heard “howls of terror, cries” that night, but nobody called the police.

Zepeda admitted to authorities that he had seen Kurosaki on the night she disappeared and the two had consensual sex, even though their relationship was over and she had another boyfriend.

Prosecutors believe Zepeda killed her out of jealousy. Her body has never been found.

Zepeda, the son of a wealthy Chilean family, had been on house arrest in his native country pending his extradition, which was approved by Chile’s Supreme Court in May but was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis and the cancellation of many international flights.

“Three years have passed since my beloved daughter disappeared … I pray that Nicolas will be tried in France, I would give my life for this,” said Kurosaki’s mother Taeko in a letter presented to the court in Chile, according to reports by the South China Morning Post.

“We will never forgive Nicolas, who took Narumi’s life and her from the whole family.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.