Child porn charges filed in Trump-related infant photo post

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man posted a graphic picture of a nude infant on Facebook to express his feelings about President Donald Trump, leading to child pornography charges.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice reports that 46-year-old Peter Austin Frateschi, of Back Mountain, told Luzerne County detectives he found the image in a Google search and that the naked bottom represented his view of Trump.

They say he told them he “may have been intoxicated” and never would have posted it had he known that the image depicted an infant girl since “that kind of stuff disgusts him.”

Investigators said they were unable to find the image in a Google search. Frateschi was charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

