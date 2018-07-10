Child finds 5 people, include 3 children, shot dead inside Delaware home, neighbor says

Five people, including three children, were found dead inside a Delaware home Monday night after a child walked into the residence and discovered the bodies, a neighbor said.

The remains of a man, 42, woman, 41, and three children under the age of 8 were discovered on the second floor of the Wilmington home just before 8 p.m. Monday, Delaware police said in a news release. The five victims had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

“The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. At this time, there is no concern for safety in the surrounding area,” officials said.

A neighbor told CBS3 Philly a child had walked into the home around 7:30 p.m. and ran out upon making the grisly discovery.

“A neighbor said she watched him get out of a red truck, go inside the house and then rush right back out, so apparently he had to have found them [because] no one else was around,” neighbor Alisha Garvin told the news station.

The five people have not been identified pending family notification. Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death.