Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Walmart early Tuesday morning.



Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire. The fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m., and the car was fully engulfed by the time emergency crews arrived.



A toddler and an adult woman both sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the fire and were hospitalized.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.