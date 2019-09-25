Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court nonpartisan

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday said that justices on the Supreme Court are not swayed by politics despite the current fraught political climate.

“When you live in a polarized political environment, people tend to see everything in those terms,” he told the audience at New York synagogue Temple Emanu-El Streicker, according to Reuters. “That’s not how we at the court function and the results in our cases do not suggest otherwise.”

The courts have been criticized by President Trump for rulings against some of his policies and Democrats have complained the Supreme Court is becoming too conservative.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” a brief written last August by a handful of Democratic senators said regarding a firearms case. Roberts rebuked Trump last November when he complained about a ruling from an “Obama judge,” according to Reuters.

“A lot of criticism is based on a misperception of the court,” he said.

He pointed out that of the 19 5-4 Supreme Court decisions last term, seven were split along ideological lines, Reuters reported.

Roberts is considered to be a moderate conservative who was appointed by George W. Bush in 2005.