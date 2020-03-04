Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer, calling comments on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible'

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts on Wednesday issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling his seemingly threatening remarks directed at Associated Justices Neal Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “irresponsible” and dangerous.”

“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside,” Roberts said in an extraordinary written statement. “Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.'”

Roberts continued: “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

READ ROBERTS’ STATEMENT

Hours earlier, at the rally hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Schumer noted that an upcoming Supreme Court case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, is the first “major” abortion case since President Trump’s court picks have been on the bench. The dispute, dealing with restrictions over who can perform abortions, involves a Louisiana law similar to one in Texas that the court ruled unconstitutional in 2016, before either Trump justice was on the Supreme Court and before conservatives held a 5-4 majority.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Video of the remarks quickly circulated on social media, with Republicans casting the warning as a threat against two sitting Supreme Court justices.

Schumer did not explain what “price” this would be as far as the justices are concerned. But reached for comment, his office said in a statement to Fox News: “It’s a reference to the political price [Republicans] will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”

During the rally, Schumer did go on to describe how Republican lawmakers could be impacted.

“We will tell President Trump and Senate Republicans who have stacked the court with right-wing ideologues that you’re gonna be gone in November, and you will never be able to do what you’re trying to do now ever, ever again!” he said. Earlier in his address, Schumer had accused Republican legislatures of “waging a war on women,” and said reproductive rights are “under attack in a way we haven’t seen in modern history.”

Wednesday’s statement was not the first time Roberts has felt compelled to issue an unusual public rebuke of a sitting officeholder. In 2018, Roberts defended the judiciary after President Trump railed against what he called an “Obama judge.”

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said at the time, in a statement also released by the court’s public information office. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Roberts, writing on the eve of Thanksgiving, concluded: “That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Trump shot back: “Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Fox News’ Bill Mears, Shannon Bream, and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.