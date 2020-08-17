Chicago's $66M coronavirus hospital treats just 38 patients: Pastor says situation 'very unfortunate'

Large amounts of taxpayer funding being used for the coronavirus response as opposed to Chicago’s neglected neighborhoods is “unfortunate,” said pastor and community activist Corey Brooks.

“Spending $66 million and $1.7 million for a patient is a very unfortunate thing, especially when we have areas on the south side and west side of Chicago that are impoverished and dealing with their own health issues that need resources,” the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. told “Fox & Friends.”

Brooks said that though Chicago’s impoverished areas are being neglected, they face a “health crisis every single day.”

“But, we see taxpayer money being spent and not used properly. $66 million and 1.7 million per patient is a lot of funding,” Brooks said, commenting on the city spending $66 million on an emergency hospital that only treated 38 COVID-19 patients.

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the federal government covered 75 percent of the costs, while the city denied that the money was spent in “vain.”

CHICAGO POLICE SAY LOOTER LIVESTREAMED HIMSELF BURGLARIZING ATM WITH HAMMER

Meantime, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed new restrictions Sunday for southwestern Illinois after a spike of COVID-19 cases.

“The rules, effective Tuesday, include limiting meetings and social events to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity and closing bars and casinos at 11 p.m. Illinois reported 1,562 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths Sunday. Overall, there’s been 206,081 confirmed cases and 7,744 deaths,” according to Fox 32.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooks said “funding is so needed” to address the south side of Chicago’s several health issues and violence.

“Yet, we keep seeing funds being spent in other places, spent in other things while these areas are being deprived,” Brooks said