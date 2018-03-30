Chicago woman, 22, dies in apparent climbing accident at Devil's Lake State Park

A Chicago woman died Wednesday in an apparent “rope climbing incident” at Devil’s Lake State Park, authorities said.

Savannah Buik, 22, fell from the East Bluff at the park located in Baraboo, W.I., said Lt. Mike Green, of the state Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Law Enforcement.

Green said he couldn’t reveal how far Buik fell because her death was still under investigation.

The Baraboo Fire Department Rope Rescue team assisted in the response, Green said.

Last year, a 27-year-old Wisconsin man died falling from a cliff at the park, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The paper reported he fell at a portion of the park near Devil’s Doorway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.