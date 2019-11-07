Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson retiring after 3 years at helm, amid internal investigation

Eddie Johnson, the beleaguered Chicago Police superintendent, is set to announce his retirement later Thursday morning, bringing an end to his three-plus years leading the department — but also stepping down amid an internal investigation.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Johnson will speak about the matter at 10:45 a.m. ET.

“A true son of Chicago who grew up in public housing & went to public schools went on to become one of our most dedicated public servants,” Guglielmi said. “Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will announce plans to retire as leader of the nation’s second largest police department.”

The retirement comes just days after Johnson said he was only considering resigning and amid an investigation into an incident in which officers found Johnson asleep in his car at a stop sign.