Chicago soldier killed in Korea finally being laid to rest

A Chicago soldier who died during the Korean War will finally be put to rest back home in the United States.

The family of Army Maj. Stephen Uurtamo will attend a military funeral on Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Uurtamo was captured by the North Koreans in late 1950. He died about a month later while a prisoner of war. He was buried with other soldiers.

For decades, it was unclear where his remains were buried. But they were recovered in 2005 and were identified in September through DNA analysis.

His daughter, Carol Elkin of Chicago, says she’s grateful that her father is being honored so many years after he died.