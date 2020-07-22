Chicago shooting sends several to hospitals, reports say

Multiple people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday evening, according to reports.

A police spokesperson told Fox News a shooting occurred at 79th and Carpenter streets on the city’s Southside, but could not provide further details.

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries were not specified. The Chicago Tribune reported nine victims were taken to hospitals, most in serious condition.

The shooting comes a day after more than 20 people were shot Monday and after a deadly weekend in which 63 people were shot and 12 were killed.

On Monday, President Trump vowed to send federal forces into the city amid a spike in violent crime. Local leaders have pushed back on the plan, arguing it exceeds the authority of the federal government.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.