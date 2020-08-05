Chicago rapper shot in celeb-frequented area was likely killed by rival gang member: Lightfoot

A local musician who was fatally shot in broad daylight on Tuesday in Chicago’s affluent Gold Coast neighborhood is believed to have been killed by a rival gang member who found him by tracking the victim’s Internet activity, officials said Wednesday.

Rapper FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was allegedly involved with a gang and was located by rivals after detailing his travels in live-streamed videos, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

“This was an individual who fancies himself as a rapper but is also a member of a gang,” said Lightfoot, a Democrat, during an unrelated Wednesday morning press conference. “He was live-streaming his travels through the city and he was found, so it’s concerning to me anytime there’s a shooting anywhere in our city.”

Weekly was shopping on East Oak Street near North Rush Street and North Lake Shore Drive shortly after 4:30 Tuesday with two people when a pair of vehicles pulled up to them and four people got out, police said at the time.

Two people from each vehicle “began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside one of the stores here,” said Chicago Police Department’s Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea during a press conference following the shooting.

Weekly, 26, was shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved. A 28-year-old woman who was sitting in her vehicle nearby was struck and was hospitalized in stable condition. Another man, 36, was also shot and was in serious condition as of Tuesday evening, police said.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern said Wednesday morning that investigators believed it was a planned attack in which either Weekly or the other man was “targeted.”

Ahern said detectives were interviewing possible witnesses and examining surveillance video footage of the shooting, as well as searching for the two cars.

“What we’re seeing is a manifestation of a larger problem, which is that way too many young men, and particularly young men of color, have access to guns and are willing to use the guns to settle petty grievances,” Lightfoot added on Wednesday.

JULY WAS DEADLIEST MONTH IN CHICAGO HISTORY, POLICE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS

