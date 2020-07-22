Chicago police warned about possibility of shooting: report

Chicago police were reportedly warned that there could be a retaliatory strike at the funeral service that was the site of Tuesday’s mass shooting that injured at least 14.

CBS Chicago, citing unnamed sources, reported that police assigned a squad car at the funeral service for Donnie Weathersby. The report said that Weathersby, 31, was killed on July 14 and the funeral at Rhodes Funeral Services was expected to draw a large crowd.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News email seeking comment.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that a black vehicle opened fire as the crowd exited the funeral home and at least one in the crowd began to fire back. The Fox 32 report also reported that a squad car was assigned to monitor the funeral due to its size.