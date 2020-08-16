Chicago police say looter livestreamed himself burglarizing ATM with hammer

Chicago police say tipsters gave up a man suspected of being seen in a livestream video burglarizing an ATM during overnight looting last week.

Arron Neal was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property, Police Supt. David Brown said Saturday.

Police said Neal was livestreaming when he smashed an ATM on North State Street with a hammer, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

Chicago police posted the video on YouTube and then fielded tips from viewers.

WIDESPREAD LOOTING IN CHICAGO CAUGHT ON VIDEO AFTER POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Officers followed up on the tips and arrested Neal, the station reported.

CHICAGO DEPLOYING 1,000 EXTRA OFFICERS OVER WEEKEND TO DETER LOOTING

“We posted this video on our website and within 90 minutes, members of the community contacted us and solved this crime,” Brown said, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “What happened downtown and on the West Side last week had nothing to do with protesting, it was criminal behavior, and it will not be tolerated in the city of Chicago.”

Neal was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond Saturday, the paper reported.

Prosecutors have brought charges in 42 cases against looting suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said looting damaged a number of luxury stores on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.