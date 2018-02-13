Chicago police officer dies after being shot multiple times

An off-duty officer with the Chicago Police Department died Tuesday afternoon after he was fatally shot in a downtown building, Fox News has learned.

Commander Paul Bauer was chasing a suspect when he was “shot multiple times,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference.

Johnson stated that earlier Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police saw someone “acting suspiciously” who quickly fled from the tactical officers. A description for the suspect was broadcast on police radio, and when Bauer, who was off-duty, saw the offender, “engaged in armed physical confrontation.”

The superintendent called Tuesday a “tragic” and “difficult day for us.”

“Any loss of life in this city is tragic, today is difficult,” Johnson told reporters.

After the shooting, Bauer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Fox 32 Chicago reported the commander was shot in a stairwell of the Thompson Center in the city’s downtown business center.

Witnesses and a police source told Fox News police seemed to be responding to a robbery, and the fallen officer was shot as he chased the suspect.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Associated Press. Investigators did not say whether they considered that person a suspect.

Police were seen blocking off the building, which houses state government offices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Fox News’ Matt Finn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.