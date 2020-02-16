Chicago police cars slam into each other while responding to call, 6 officers sent to hospital

Two Chicago police vehicles slammed into each other while responding to a call Saturday night in a crash that sent six officers to the hospital, officials said.

The crash involving a marked squad car and unmarked police vehicle happened around 8 p.m. at an intersection in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford told the Chicago Tribune.

Both vehicles were responding to a call from an officer in need of assistance.

Four of the officers involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to a hospital. The other two transported themselves. All six were stable in good condition, Langford said Saturday night.

The intersection where the crash occurred does not have a traffic light.