Chicago police: 2 girls sexually assaulted in their bedrooms

Chicago police are searching for a man who broke into two homes in an upscale neighborhood and sexually abused two girls in their bedrooms.

The attacks occurred within 20 minutes of each other early Sunday morning in Lincoln Park.

Police say the suspect entered the first home at about 2 a.m. and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl. He then entered another home and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

The department issued a community alert that includes surveillance camera video showing a white man who appears to be between 20 and 30 years old walking in an alley in the area at about the time of the incidents. They have described the man as a person of interest.