Chicago plans South Side gospel museum, touted as 1st in US

Organizers say a gospel music museum planned for Chicago’s South Side will be the first in the country.

The National Museum of Gospel Music will be built on the site of the Pilgrim Baptist Church, known as the birthplace of gospel, in Bronzeville. Pilgrim’s music director Thomas A. Dorsey created gospel by blending Christian text with jazz and blues.

The church burned down in 2006.

Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards and former chairman of the DuSable Museum of African American History, is leading the multimillion-dollar project, which he touts as the first U.S. gospel museum. He said in a statement that he plans to open the museum in 2020.

Plans for the museum, featuring exhibitions, an auditorium and a listening library, are to be unveiled Friday.