Chicago house party shooting leaves at least 13 wounded, officials say

More than a dozen people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, officials said.

At least 13 people were injured — including four who remain critically injured — at a house party, city police told The Associated Press.

Around 6 a.m., investigators said there were “multiple shooting victims” following a shooting, which unfolded at 57th and May Streets, a residential block near a park in Englewood.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.