Chicago grandfather, 80, robbed, beaten on grocery trip

An 80-year-old man was the victim of a brutal attack at a grocery store that left him in the ICU.

Roberto Lopez Flores, the grandfather of 17, was hospitalized Wednesday with severe facial injuries and broken ribs after he was robbed and beaten at Superior Grocers around 8:30 a.m. in Chicago’s Lancaster area.

According to ABC7, Lopez Flores would frequently escort his wife to the store to make sure she was safe. After stepping out of the checkout line to use the restroom, he was repeatedly punched and kicked in the chest, robbed of his wallet and left lying in a pool of blood.

Police describe the assailant, who fled on foot, as a male between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds. He was captured on surveillance wearing a light T-shirt and shorts.

The sheriff’s department released new photos of the man and a possible female accomplice and asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Lancaster detectives.

Lopez Flores’ family, who can’t visit him in the hospital due to coronavirus safety restrictions, wants answers. “I just don’t understand how someone can brutally hurt an old man,” daughter Cecilia Ramirez said in the report. “My dad’s 80 years old. He doesn’t hurt anybody.”

While overall crime in Chicago is down about 9 percent at the halfway point of 2020, according to statistics from the Chicago Police Department, violent incents are still on the rise in the city.

Shootings and murders rose in June compared to this point a year ago, with 329 people having been killed so far, an increase of about 34 percent. Shootings rose by about 42 percent.