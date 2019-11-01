Chicago girl, 7, shot in the neck while trick-or-treating, police say

A 7-year-old girl dressed as a bumblebee was shot while she was trick-or-treating in a Chicago neighborhood Thursday evening.

The girl, who was shot in her lower neck area, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. A 31-year-old man who was near the girl was hit by a bullet in his left hand and was hospitalized in good condition.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to authorities.

Authorities said the man and girl were walking along a street when a group of men approached and one of them shot at the pair. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators believe the girl was an unintended victim.

“We heard the shots … four shots and I went outside,’’ witness Lali Lara told the Chicago Tribune. “The girl’s father was screaming, ‘My little girl’s been shot.’”

Lara said she rushed the little girl and her family inside the cellphone store where she was working. Lara said she held the girl’s hand while pressing against her chest to slow the bleeding.

“I was pressing on her and calling her name,’’ Lara said. “She was looking at me, and I was calling her name. I have kids — I would go crazy if something happened to my kids.”

Police had no description of the gunman and no one was in custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.