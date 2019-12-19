Chicago gang members sentenced to decades in prison for killing 9-year-old son of rival gang member

Two Chicago gang members were sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting a 9-year-old boy — the son of an alleged rival gang member — after luring him into an alleyway in 2015.

Dwright Boone-Doty, 26, will serve 90 years in prison, and Corey Morgan, 31, will serve 65 stemming from the murder of Tyshawn Lee. Both members of the Black P Stone Nation gang, they each were convicted by separate juries in October of murdering the child, whose father allegedly belonged to rival gang, Black Gangster Disciples Nation.

FLASHBACK: 2 CHICAGO GANGBANGERS EXECUTED 9-YEAR-OLD IN REVENGE KILLIN AGAINST HIS FATHER’S RIVAL GANG

Prosecutors said Morgan sought revenge against the rival gang after his brother was killed and his mother was wounded in a previous shooting weeks earlier. In November 2015, he went with Boone-Doty and getaway driver Kevin Edwards to Dawes Park in Chicago in search of the boy.

Boone-Doty approached fourth-grader Tyshawn, while Morgan and Edwards stayed in the car, and lured him with the promise of a juice box into an alleyway then shot him seven times. Tyshawn’s autopsy results showed he tried to shield himself with his tiny hands in the moments before he died.

CHICAGO TODDLER UNHURT AS FATHER AND ANOTHER MAN DIE IN GUNFIRE EXCHANGE

In September, Boone-Doty boasted about the shooting to a fellow gang member, who recorded the conversation. He said when the trio spotted Tyshawn in the park, they planned to kidnap and torture him. Instead, after Morgan and Edwards went back to the car, Boone-Doty brought Tyshawn to the alley.

“I’m looking at him. We walking. Bop. Hit the ground. Bop-bop-bop-bop-bop. I’m laughing. I’m looking … Bop bop bop bop bop man,” Boone-Doty told the gang member, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“This case has rocked all of us in the city of Chicago, and quite frankly the nation, with its heinous and horrific nature,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Wednesday following the three-week trial. “Today’s sentencing … will never be enough for Tyshawn or his family.”

CHICAGO POLICE HAVE SEIZED MORE THAN 10,000 GUNS IN 2019 — ONE EVERY 48 MINUTES

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Thaddeus Wilson ordered Boone-Doty and Morgan to serve 100 percent of both of their sentences, which were both about twice as long as the minimum prison terms they could have been given. Days before their trials began, Edwards pleaded guilty to first-degree murder days before the other men’s trials began and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In addition, one of Morgan’s brothers, Anthony Morgan, was sentenced to four years in federal prison over the summer after arranging the gun that killed Tyshawn.

Tyshawn was one of 400 homicide victims in Chicago in 2015. His death shocked the city because, according to police, he was killed for no other reason than to punish his father.

CHICAGO GOES OVER 24 HOURS WITHOUT A SHOOTING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SEVERAL MONTHS

“In nearly 30 years of policing, I have never witnessed such a hateful act of treachery and savageness toward an innocent child whose life barely had the chance to flourish,” then-Interim Chicago Police Superintendent John Escalante told reporters in 2016. “And sadly [Tyshawn] paid the ultimate price for gang violence, senseless gang violence, that plagued his neighborhood.”

Tyshawn’s mother, Karla Lee, said she’s “happy about the outcome” and the sentencing, telling WTTW: “I’ve been waiting for this day for four years. It’s finally here and I’m happy about it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy’s grandmother and great-grandmother wrote in a victim impact letter, that was read by a prosecutor in court, that they left Tyshawn “in a cold alley to die and you just drove off like he was some kind of animal.”

“He was just an innocent little boy,” they said. “Who would commit such a heinous crime?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.