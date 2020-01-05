Chicago cops wrest gun away from man at police stationhouse

Chicago police wrested a gun away from a man who walked into a stationhouse “voicing his disdain for law enforcement,” according to a report.

The incident took place Saturday morning at the Lawndale police station, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Lawndale police station in Chicago.

Lawndale police station in Chicago. (Google Earth)

Police said the man, who is 27, approached the front desk and as he expressed his displeasure with law enforcement pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers, the paper reported.

During a struggle for the gun an officer was bitten, according to the paper. He went to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined the man’s weapon was a BB gun. He was found in possession of another weapon which also turned out to be a BB gun, the Sun-Times reported.

He was arrested but the specific charges were pending.