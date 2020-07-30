Chicago cop shot outside West Side police station, authorities say

A Chicago police officer was shot Thursday morning outside a police station on the city’s West Side, authorities said.

An officer and a suspect were injured in the shooting around 9:40 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood outside the 25th District police station, police said on Twitter.

The officer was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote on Twitter. The officer’s condition was not immediately known.

Police said a second officer may have been injured and was taken to Loyola Hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

