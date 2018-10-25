Cherokee students can wear ceremonial feathers to graduation

Cherokee students will be able to wear eagle feathers to their graduation ceremonies at a northeastern Oklahoma school after the state suggested a ban restricts religious freedom.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wrote to Vian Public Schools Tuesday urging officials to allow a student to wear a ceremonial eagle feather to her graduation in May 2019.

Vian Public Schools declined a similar request from another student in May.

The Cherokee Nation this month asked board members to grant a religious exemption for students who want to practice traditional Cherokee spirituality. Hunter’s letter arrived as school officials were considering the request.

Superintendent Victor Salcedo says the district will follow Hunter’s advice.

Vian is 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com