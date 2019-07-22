Chelsea Clinton announces birth of third child

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced Monday morning that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed a new child into their family.

Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, born earlier in the day, is the couple’s third.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ DEFENDS CHELSEA CLINTON AFTER CONFRONTATION OVER REP. OMAR CRITICISM

“We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother,” Clinton tweeted.

Former President Bill Clinton took to Twitter Monday afternoon, saying he is “overjoyed” and looking forward to meeting the newest addition.

HILLARY CLINTON REPORTEDLY TEAMING WITH DAUGHTER CHELSEA TO FORM PRODUCTION COMPANY

Hillary Clinton likewise celebrated the news of her new grandson.

Chelsea’s first child, daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky was born in September 2014. Their son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky was born in August 2016. Clinton, who has authored several children’s books, currently resides with her family in Manhattan.