Chaos on House floor as Dems hold hasty vote to end shutdown, Republicans demand redo

Chaos briefly broke out on the floor of the House Thursday as Republicans accused House Democrats of trying to pull a fast one with a hasty vote to end the partial shutdown.

The drama began in the afternoon when the Democratic-controlled House held a voice vote on an interim spending bill to re-open the government through February 28.

Customarily, after a voice vote is held, the opposition party will demand a recorded roll call vote. But when no one said anything, North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who was presiding over the House, did not hold a roll call vote and instead announced that the measure was approved.

“The ayes have it!” Butterfield announced. “The Joint Resolution is agreed to!”

PELOSI URGES TRUMP TO DELAY STATE OF THE UNION UNTIL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ENDS

This led to a tense exchange on the floor between House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who claimed a Republican lawmaker had actually requested a recorded vote.

“The gentlemen from Kentucky did stand and ask for a recorded vote,” Scalise said on the floor. “Whether or not it was heard or not, we’ll have to watch the tape, but it’s an important piece of legislation that I’m sure members from both parties would like to be recorded on.”

Hoyer denied that “games were played,” saying the request was simply not heard.

“I was surprised that a vote was not asked for,” Hoyer said.

Eventually after the back and forth, Hoyer agreed to redo the vote next Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hoyer also said on the floor that an unnamed Republican member heckled California Rep. Tony Cardenas to “return to Puerto Rico.” Cardenas was born in Los Angeles.

After the kerfuffle, Scalise thanked Hoyer for rescheduling the vote, acknowledging “emotions ran high.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.