Chaffetz on release of Mueller report: 'Democrats are scrambling… I think it's part of their demise’

Former Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz said Thursday’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s much-anticipated Russia report exonerates President Trump.

In the moments ahead of Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on Thursday Chaffetz, a Fox News contributor, said he expected Barr’s remarks to be a “reflection of the summary he has already given.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends” Thursday Chaffetz added, “I think it is very telling when the attorney general put out a statement and said, not only did the president rebuff the push by Russia to try to collude, but did so multiple times. That was one of the most telling things.

“I think the Democrats are scrambling. I don’t think they know what to do. I think it is part of their demise and I think it’s a big part of why I think Donald Trump will be reelected in 2020.”

Last month, Mueller submitted his almost 400-page report to the Justice Department for review by the attorney general and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In a letter to Congress, Attorney General Bill Barr relayed some of the primary findings of the report, stating the special counsel found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 presidential election. Democrats blasted Barr for what they called his “unacceptable” handling of the initial summary of that document.

Barr said he identified four areas of the report that he believed should be redacted, including grand jury material and information the intelligence community believes would reveal intelligence sources and methods.

“Probably the most explosive and consequential thing that’s going on right now won’t be revealed today and that is the report by the Inspector General Michael Horowitz,” Chaffetz said Thursday.

“Horowitz as the inspector general was appointed by Barack Obama. He was confirmed by the Senate unanimously and for the last year he’s been looking at what did the senior echelon at the FBI do when they have this highly documented bias and toward Donald Trump, did they take inappropriate action to spy on the president and his campaign team? We already know the answer to that is yes. To what degree and are there prosecutions, that will come out in the next month or two.”

The U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed at a panel discussion last month that his office is continuing to review potential surveillance abuses by the FBI, a review that began last year.