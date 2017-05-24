Chaffetz formed new firm before saying he would leave House

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz set up a new company in April, just a day before announcing he wouldn’t run for re-election.

Chaffetz, a five-term Republican, says he doesn’t feel compelled to talk about what he may do after leaving Congress next month.

But he told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the business – Strawberry C- may become a reincarnation of his former public relations and marketing firm.

Chaffetz’s abrupt announcement that he was quitting Congress and his key role as chairman of the House Oversight Committee left a trail of unanswered questions.

The move came as the committee began looking into President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.

