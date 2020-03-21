CEO of New Jersey hospital at coronavirus epicenter tests positive for virus

The president and CEO of a hospital on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey has tested positive for the virus.

Michael Maron runs Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, which is treating 61 patients suspected of having the virus that causes COVID-19.

The 60-year-old health executive has been quarantined at home after testing positive for the virus, the New York Post reported.

“He’s in stable condition. He doesn’t need hospitalization,” a Holy Name spokesman told The Post.

Maron notified his staff members in an email.

“Like so many in our area and in the health care field, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Maron said.

“I’m being monitored by Holy Name’s telemedicine program as I recover at home. I continue to work from home. Thanks to technology, I am in constant ‘virtual touch’ with the Holy Name’s leadership team.

“As soon as I began developing symptoms, I self-quarantined and was tested,” Maron said.

COVID-19 patients have inundated the 361-bed hospital, which has added new wards to handle the crush, the Post reported.

Of the 61 suspected COVID-19 cases, 18 are confirmed positives.

Maron participated in a March 15 COVID-19 news conference with Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Rep. Josh Gottheimer.

As of March 20, Bergen County had 249 coronavirus cases — 28 percent of the state’s 890 cases, according to the Begen Record.